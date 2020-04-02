Mitsubishi names Laborde Products East Coast distributor

Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine America (MTEA) recently announced that Laborde Products Inc. is its new distributor for the East Coast.

Laborde Products has represented Mitsubishi since 1998 as the Gulf Coast and inland waterways distributor for Mitsubishi Heavy Duty Marine Engines. Laborde is headed up by Brian Laborde, the son of its founder Tracy Laborde.

“We welcome the challenge to expand the Mitsubishi Marine business along the East Coast and believe the consolidation of the territory will provide significant benefit to new and existing customers,” Brian Laborde said in a statement about the new east coast distributorship. “We have enjoyed Mitsubishi Heavy Duty Marine success in the Inland Waterways largely because of our focus, experience, and commitment to take care of our Mitsubishi customers.”

The additional states Laborde will serve include Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Laborde Products is anchored in providing solutions to its customers with immeasurable support throughout the Gulf Coast and inland waterways, Laborde officials said. As a representative of Mitsubishi for over 20 years, Laborde Products has grown an extensive dealer network starting in south Louisiana and making its way up to Illinois. Laborde is fully equipped with a team of on-call service technicians and carries a hefty stock of parts to match its commitment in fully supporting its operators. Laborde is excited to develop a new territory and continue to provide the markets with the best fully mechanical engines available, the company said.