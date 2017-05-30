Mitsubishi introduces new EPA Tier 3 diesel

Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine America Inc. (MTEA) has announced the introduction of a 684 hp at 1,800 rpm (510 kW @ 1,800 rpm) engine that complies with EPA Tier 3 regulations. The new S6R-Y3MPTAW-1 model is a propulsion-certified unit ideal for heavy-duty workboat repower applications, such as with tugboats, cargo ships and offshore vessels. It’s a high horsepower, high displacement and high mass solution that achieves Tier 3 compliance in a fully mechanically controlled package.

Featuring a six-cylinder design, the new S6R-Y3MPTAW-1 is a four-cycle, water-cooled diesel engine with direct injection and air-cooled turbocharger. Whereas most competitive engines in the 600- to 700-hp range feature an 18- to 19-liter displacement, the new S6R series model from MTEA has a 170 mm x 180 mm engine bore and delivers 24.5 liters of displacement — up to 29% larger. More displacement means the engine doesn’t have to work as hard to produce horsepower, which leads to longer service life. Also, this new engine offers up to 29% more mass (6,239 pounds) than competitive units, further promoting longevity by providing more physical engine mass to absorb combustion energy, Mitsubishi officials said.

Unique to MTEA engines, the new S6R 1,800 rpm model is able to meet EPA Tier 3 compliance without the use of complex electronic controls. Utilizing smart engineering and simple mechanical governor controls, the engine is more reliable, more fuel efficient and easier to maintain than electronically controlled alternatives. Further responding to market requests, the new model includes a mechanical boost compensator to reduce black smoke on acceleration.

The new engine is currently in production and available for purchase through the MTEA network of marine equipment distributors and dealers, including the following: Hatton Marine, Seattle; Mack Boring & Parts Co., Union, N.J.; Laborde Products, Covington, La.; Frontier Power, Delta, British Columbia; and Sansom Equipment, Truro, Nova Scotia.