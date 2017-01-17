Jaenichen named COO of HMS Global Maritime

HMS Global Maritime, owner and operator of the American Queen Steamboat Company, announced Tuesday that outgoing Maritime Administrator Paul “Chip” Jaenichen, Sr. has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

“Chip has been an extraordinary asset to MARAD as Maritime Administrator,” said John Waggoner, president and CEO of HMS Global Maritime. “His expertise in the industry will be a great addition to the HMS Global Maritime team, especially in light of our aggressive growth.”

Jaenichen began working in his new role on Jan. 12, according to HMS Global Maritime, and is responsible for “ensuring that HMS Global Maritime excels in every facet of transportation, safety and security, and mechanical operations, as well as ensuring that the company continues to produce industry leading financial results while bringing new ideas and ways of doing business that improve satisfaction and team member involvement.”

Capt. Jaenichen was appointed maritime administrator in July 2014 by President Barack Obama. He previously served as both deputy and acting maritime administrator from 2012 to 2014. Jaenichen was a career naval officer, who retired after 30 years as a nuclear trained submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. His final assignment was as deputy chief of legislative affairs for the Department of the Navy from 2010 to 2012.

A Kentucky native, Jaenichen earned a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Masters in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University.