EBDG signs licensing deal with AMD Marine Consulting Designs

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), Seattle, has signed a licensing agreement with AMD Marine Consulting Designs (AMD), Sydney, Australia, to be its exclusive North American vessel design representative. AMD specializes in high-speed, multi-hull vessel designs. The partnership brings together a wide-ranging collection of vessels and marine expertise.

AMD’s catamaran hull forms are ideal for the high-speed ferry market as well as military and paramilitary vessels, fisheries patrol and rescue vessels, EBDG officials said in a statement announcing the pact. There are over 200 AMD-designed vessels in operation around the world ranging from 15 meters (50′) to over 100 meters (300′) in length.

Most recently, AMD designed the three 43.5 meter (142′) passenger ferries for San Francisco Bay’s Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA), currently under construction at Dakota Creek Industries.

“EBDG is excited to partner with AMD, the collaboration expands our repertoire of vessel designs available for clients,” Christina Villiott, vice president of sales and marketing, said in the prepared statement. “AMD has an impressive portfolio with expansive application opportunities in North American markets.”

“We look forward to working with such a well-credentialed design company that shares our ideals, particularly in regard to ease of construction and efficient, reliable vessel operation,” AMD technical director, Allan Soars said.