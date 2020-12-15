Crowley transports wreaths to honor U.S. veterans in Puerto Rico

Delivering again on its commitment to Puerto Rico and veterans, Crowley has successfully transported thousands of holiday wreaths in honor of military members interred at cemeteries for National Wreaths Across America Day.

As official sponsor for Wreaths Across America at the Puerto Rico National Cemetery in Bayamon, Crowley provided truck transportation of the wreaths from Maine to Jacksonville, Fla., and ocean transportation for more than 2,800 wreaths to be placed for the ceremony Dec. 19.

The company’s Commitment Class, LNG-Powered container ship El Coqui transported the wreaths, which arrived Monday, Dec. 14, in a temperature-controlled container specially wrapped to honor veterans and active service members in Puerto Rico. A portion of the wreaths will be placed in honor of service members buried at Atlantic Gardens Veterans Cemetery in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

In addition, Crowley is providing trucking transportation, cross-docking and delivering for 3,200 wreaths to be placed during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Jacksonville (Fla.) National Cemetery. They also will be carried in a specially wrapped refrigerated unit honoring U.S. veterans.

“Our veterans gave tremendous sacrifice for the freedoms and opportunities we have as a nation. Even in such a challenging year for us, Crowley wanted to ensure they are honored, especially in Puerto Rico,” Ricky Figueroa, senior director operations and labor for Crowley Logistics in San Juan, said in a statement announcing the transportation of the wreaths.

“Crowley has served the island longer than any other U.S. shipping company, so this support is a natural part of our service to the people of Puerto Rico,” added Figueroa. “My father is interred at the Puerto Rico National Cemetery, and it means so much to see Crowley’s commitment realized again.”

In 2019, Crowley helped Wreaths Across America dramatically in its mission to honor veterans in Puerto Rico by providing logistics services and contributions to support the non-profit organization. Wreaths Across America leads ceremonies around the world to honor U.S. service members during the holiday season. Its mission is to: remember our fallen U.S. veterans; honor those who serve; and teach children the value of freedom.

This year, Crowley donated support of more than $40,000, including in-kind logistics services and $20,000 donated from its Crowley Solutions business unit and the Crowley Cares Foundation. Crowley Solutions is a provider of supply chain, energy, maritime and technology services to the military and government.

“Veterans have served our nation like no one else, and they continue to make an impact on our teams at Crowley and many other organizations every day,” said Patrick Wallace, vice president, supply chain, Crowley Solutions. “It is an honor to be part of Wreaths Across America and recognize and remember the contributions and sacrifices our veterans made, and honor those in service to America.”