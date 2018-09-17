Gulf Island will convert casino boat to river cruiser

American Queen Steamboat Co. has hired Gulf Island Shipyards to turn a 23-year-old casino boat into a 245-passenger overnight riverboat.

The Kanesville Queen will become the American Countess, the fourth vessel for the line that recently moved its headquarters from Memphis, Tenn., to New Albany, Ind.

Construction is expected to begin the fourth quarter of this year. No delivery date or itinerary has been announced. The company earlier said it expected to start cruising primarily the Lower Mississippi River next year.

The 257’x78’x14’ boat will travel under its own power to Gulf Island in Houma, La., from Marine Builders Inc., Jeffersonville, Ind., where it’s been sitting since coming from Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Part of the transformation includes adding a 60’ midbody to the vessel that company president Ted Sykes called “a nice platform to start from.”

American Queen has built its fleet buying and refurbishing used vessels. It began in 2011 with the purchase of the 236-passenger American Queen from the Maritime Administration. Two years later it bought the 223-passenger American Empress from Marad. Both boats, constructed with Title XI federal loan guarantees, were turned over to the agency after the 2008 collapse of Majestic America Line.

In August 2016 the line bought the 280’6”x87’x14’ Iowa casino boat Bettendorf Capri and turned it into the 192-passenger, 314’x100’x14’ riverboat American Duchess launched last year (the addition of a paddlewheel increased the length).

“We continue to break sales records and incredible demand remains for more capacity on the river with each of our boats continuing to sail full,” cruise company chairman John Waggoner said in a prepared statement about the Kanesville Queen conversion.

“American Queen Steamboat Company has led the market in a renaissance of domestic river cruising and our skilled team is honored to carry on the legacy of shipbuilding in U.S. building the American Countess,” said Kirk Meche, president and CEO of Gulf Island.

The line shifted its headquarters to Indiana “to synergize shoreside operations with parent company HMS Global Maritime,” a company statement said. Waggoner is president and CEO of HMS. The line “remains committed to the Memphis community” with two vessels that have 67 sailings beginning or ending in the city.