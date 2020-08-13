FMC begins rulemaking process for cruise line refunds

- When a sailing is cancelled or a passenger boarding is delayed by at least 24 hours due to any reason other than a governmental order or declaration, full refunds must be paid within 60 days following a passenger refund request.
- When a sailing is cancelled or consumer boarding is delayed due to a governmental order or declaration, full refunds must be paid within 180 days following a passenger refund request. This includes all consumers who, at their own discretion, cancelled their booking within sixty (60) days prior to said governmental action and commensurate cancelled or delayed sailing.
- If, following a declaration of a public health emergency, any consumer cancels a cruise booking of a sailing that may be affected by such emergency after the PVO’s refund deadline, but the sailing is not cancelled, the PVO will provide a credit for a future cruise equal to the consumer’s amount of deposit. In all other cases in which a consumer cancels and embarkation and sailing occur within the prescribed timeline, the cruise line’s rules for cancellation will apply.
- A PVO may set a reasonable deadline for a consumer entitled to a refund to request the refund which shall not be less than six months after the scheduled voyage.
- Refunds should include all fees paid to the PVO by consumer to include all ancillary fees remitted to the carrier by the consumer.
- Refunds to be given in same fashion as monies were originally remitted to the carrier.