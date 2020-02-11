American Cruise Lines founder passes away, son named CEO

The board of directors of American Cruise Lines, Guilford, Conn., announced Monday that Charles B. Robertson will be appointed as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. The appointment follows the recent death of Robertson’s father, Charles A. Robertson, who was the company’s founder, chairman, and chief executive.

“My father was a visionary and pioneer of the cruise industry, and it is an honor to lead the organization he created,” Robertson said in a prepared statement. “My brothers and I have followed in his footsteps and will remember him as a tremendous leader, mentor, and father. We have prudently worked toward this transition, and with the support of our executives and employees, will continue our dedication to our guests and commitment to growth.”

Charles B. Robertson joined American Cruise Lines in 2003 and was named a vice president in 2014. His direction at the company has been instrumental to American’s recent growth. Both his leadership and history with the Line make him ideally suited to the chief executive role, the statement said.

American Cruise Lines has won more prestigious awards than any other U.S. cruise line — including Time magazine’s 2019 World’s Greatest Places award which honored the 342’x59’x8″, 190-passenger American Song, the first modern riverboat in the U.S., among the most exceptional new places in the world to visit, the statement said. American is the largest cruise line in the country operating the newest fleet of coastal cruise ships and riverboats in the U.S. All ships accommodate 100-200 passengers, and are built, crewed, and registered in the U.S. With over 35 itineraries in 25 states, American cruises the waterways of New England, Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, the Mississippi River system, and the Southeast.