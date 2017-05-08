Shell and Edison Chouest sign deal for IMR vessel

Two affiliates of Cut Off, La.-based Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) have signed a five-year contract with Shell Brazil for light subsea construction, and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services from the 402’x75’x32′ subsea installation and construction vessel, Island Enforcer.

The 4,428 LT (dwt.) specialty OSV, which is powered by four C280-12 Caterpillar diesels, producing a total of more than 20,000 hp, was built in Norway in 2010. For added maneuverability, Island Enforcer has three Brunvoll bow thrusters and one Brunvoll stern thruster. Other features include an 11,840 sq. ft. rear cargo deck; two deck cranes, one 250 ton and one 100 ton; Marine Technologies DP-3 system; two Schilling ultra heavy duty 200-hp ROV systems; multiple moon pools, helideck and internal hanger; two 120-man lifeboats; and one 15-man fast rescue craft. Tankage includes 414,486 gals. of fuel oil and 205,526 gals. potable water.

Inside are accommodations for 120 people, offices, internet café, conference room, fitness room, sauna, hospital, reception area, laundry area, and machine shop.

According to ECO, the agreement includes a varied list of projects featuring vessel services from ECO affiliate Bram Offshore, and ROV and survey services from C-Innovation. The all-inclusive contract also includes installation, commissioning, inspection, subsea intervention, surveys, testing, bunkering support and material transport.

“We’re offering a fully integrated solution,” ECO Brazil director Ricardo Chagas said in a statement announcing the deal. “It’s unparalleled proof of versatility in the subsea market, which translates into cost benefits for our customers, especially valuable in times such as those we now face.”