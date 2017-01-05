OSV rescues GOM platform workers escaping fire

Four workers who evacuated a burning oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico early Thursday morning were picked up by Delta Marine Logistics’ 150’x36’x12′ offshore supply vessel Mary Wyatt Milano.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at approximately 2:30 a.m. that a Renaissance Offshore LLC oil production platform caught fire approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle, La. Watchstanders directed the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Ala., to conduct an over flight.

At the scene, four workers aboard the platform evacuated into the water and were recovered by the Mary Wyatt Milano with no reported injuries. Four OSVs, including the Mary Wyatt Milano, assisted in fighting the fire which the Coast Guard said was extinguished at approximately 6:15 a.m.

Clean Gulf, an oil spill response organization, is currently en route to the platform. The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident.

Delta Marine Logistics is based in Metarie, La., while Renaissance Offshore maintains its headquarters in Houston.