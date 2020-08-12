Offshore wind job fair set for Aug. 18

Offshore wind energy developers will be recruiting at a first-ever U.S. job fair for the industry, an Aug. 18 virtual event hosted by the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

It’s part of the non-profit group’s International Partnership Forum (IPF), an annual conference that this year moved to online as a result of covid-19. The OSW CareerMatch Job Fair will feature companies leading the emerging U.S. offshore wind market, including Dominion Energy, Principal Power, Siemens Gamesa, MHI Vestas and Avangrid.

“The job fair is designed for individuals looking for their next career move, providing the opportunity to apply for posted jobs and to speak to company recruiters about current job openings and upcoming jobs (in the next six-12 months),” according to organizers. “Registration is free to participants, who will have the chance to speak with industry representatives from top companies about positions range from internships, port studies project managers, geophysicists, account managers, naval architects, mechanical engineers and more.”

“You have seen the news: $400 million New Jersey Port Investment, 2,500-MW New York solicitation and port investment (in addition to last year’s 1,700 MW), and the first federal project in the waters off of Virginia. All proof the U.S. offshore wind industry is resilient and growing,” said Liz Burdock, president and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind in announcing the event. “The Network is committed to helping supply chain companies prepare for the future of offshore wind in the U.S. — and that includes growing the workforce. This first-ever national job fair will allow companies to connect with skilled individuals who will help grow the U.S. blue economy.”

The job fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern time Aug. 18, as the IPF draws toward the end of its summer Livestream Series, hosting seven half-day events focused on the latest developments, reports, and projects in the offshore wind industry. It wraps up next week, hosting the final two IPF Livestreams: Job & Workforce and Future of U.S. Offshore Wind on Aug. 19-20.

Companies interested in participating in the Job Fair can sign-up online for a booth by Aug. 16.