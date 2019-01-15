Jackson Offshore awarded OSV contract extensions

Jackson Offshore Operators LLC (JOO) has been awarded firm, non-cancellable, long-term contract extensions for at least two of its fleet of deepwater offshore supply vessels (OSVs). This includes the 4,357-dwt Lightning and Squall. The 2015-built 252’x60′ OSVs features deck areas of 7,800 sq. ft. and liquid mud capacities of 10,800 bbls.

This follows a 2018 long-term contract extension which included the OSVs Breeze and Thunder, also 252’x60′ and 4,357 dwt, as well as the 210′ fast supply vessels (FSVs) Cajun II and Cajun IV. Also, in November, the newly acquired 5,069-dwt OSV Blizzard began a long-term charter through 2021. As a result, the entire JOO fleet is now contracted through 2020 and the entire OSV fleet extending through 2021, with four of the five OSVs extending through 2023. The 300’x62′ Blizzard, built in 2014, has a deck area of 10,600 sq. ft. and a liquid mud capacity of 18,200 bbls.

“We are excited that our clients have again chosen JOO as a trusted partner for many more years to come,” said Lee Jackson, JOO’s chairman and CEO. “These extensions demonstrate our clients’ satisfaction with our outstanding service and are a testament to the hard work and dedication of every employee in the JOO family.”

Founded in 2011, New Orleans-based Jackson Offshore operates a fleet of fast supply crew vessels (FSCVs) and OSVs in support of deepwater exploration and production for major oil and gas clients.