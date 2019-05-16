Coast Guard issues tech note on transport of offshore workers on OSVs

The Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Center has issued Technical Note 1-19, “Guidance on the Carriage of Greater Than 36 Offshore Workers on Offshore Supply Vessels of Less Than 6,000 GT ITC,” to provide owners/operators of OSVs with guidance when requesting to transport more than 36 offshore workers.

Following publication of “Interim Rule pertaining to Offshore Supply Vessels of at least 6,000 GT ITC” the Coast Guard has determined that OSVs of less than 6,000 GT ITC that meet the requirements of 46 CFR Part 127 Subpart F, “Construction and Arrangements for OSVs Carrying More Than 36 Offshore Workers,” provide an equivalent level of safety and will be approved for the carriage of more than 36 offshore workers.

In order to address the required minimum standards for novel vessels or configurations, Design Basis Agreements (DBAs) are typically issued until regulations or policy can be created or updated. If vessel owners or managing operators wish to meet a standard other than 46 CFR Part 127 Subpart F for the carriage of more than 36 offshore workers on OSVs of less than 6000 GT ITC, they may request a DBA from the MSC that outlines the standards that the vessel must meet in order to provide an equivalent level of safety.

The OCMI with authority for the location in which the vessel is under construction, alteration, or repair and vessel owners/managing operators are encouraged to use the guidelines in MTN 1-19 to facilitate discussions and to document which specific plans will be required for submission to the Coast Guard.

For full details, view or download MTN 1-19. Questions should be sent to the Marine Safety Center at msc@uscg.mil.