BOEM extends, expands review of offshore wind project

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is extending its environmental review of the proposed 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind offshore wind project, and will expand its “cumulative impacts analysis” of other massive wind power plans for the East Coast.

The news Friday is another blow to Vineyard Wind’s plan for 84 turbines on its federal lease 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. The company had expected BOEM approval of a environmental impact statement by mid-July, and has warned earlier that its $2.8 billion plan would be in jeopardy if the EIS was not forthcoming by the end of August.

In an interview with Bloomberg Friday, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said additional study has been ordered for the joint venture by Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avingrid, Inc.

Many aspects of the plan, including the planned layout of turbines and accessibility and safe vessel transit, are under intense criticism from the New England fishing industry. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has refused to sign off on the BOEM environmental review, saying those fishing industry concerns are not adequately addressed.

“If it’s going to be developed, it needs to be developed in a way that everyone gets to say, at least, that we didn’t shave the ball,” Bernhardt told Bloomberg.

In a statement to Massachusetts news media groups, BOEM officials said they are also rethinking their cumulative analysis in light of accelerating development in the East Coast offshore wind energy market. The agency is looking at 13 planned developments from southern New England to the Carolinas, a region that wind promoters say is one of the world’s most attractive because of the wind resources and strong power demand from the U.S. East Coast metropolitan areas.

“Because BOEM has determined that a greater build out of offshore wind capacity is reasonably foreseeable than was analyzed in the initial draft EIS, BOEM has decided to supplement the draft EIS and solicit comments on its revised cumulative impacts analysis,” the agency said. Public comments during the process, including from other government agencies, called for “a more robust cumulative analysis,” according to BOEM.

Vineyard Wind was poised to begin breaking ground on shore side construction in December, a deadline to qualify for a 12% federal investment tax credit for renewable energy – a long-running program to encourage alternative energy investments that is now expiring.

In a statement responding to news of the further BOEM review, Vineyard Wind officials insisted their project would keep moving, despite their “surprise and disappointment.”

“To be clear, the Vineyard Wind 1 project remains viable and continues to move forward. While we appreciate that the discussion on cumulative impacts is driven by rapid growth of the industry beyond our project, we urge the federal government to complete the review of Vineyard Wind 1 as quickly as possible,” the company said. “The project is poised to kick start a new offshore wind industry that promises industrial growth along with new manufacturing and blue-collar employment across the United States from New England to Louisiana to Colorado and beyond.

“We firmly believe that once regulators are fully satisfied, our project and dozens of others will deliver billions of dollars of new investment in ports, enhanced energy independence, and above all, high-paying, long-term jobs for thousands of Americans.”

Massachusetts’s political leaders are counting on that economic boost from offshore wind, and Gov. Charlie Baker and others have pressed Bernhardt to resolve the impasse between federal regulators.

The review extension could put too much burden on individual projects, said Tim Charters, vice president of government and political affairs at the National Association of Offshore Industries, in a prepared statement.

“We understand that the permitting of significant energy projects is challenging. To make any project carry the cumulative impact of other projects, that may or may not ever come to be, is a burden that makes permitting much more difficult.”

The resulting delay is the latest twist in the Trump administration’s handling of offshore wind energy.

President Trump himself has an ambiguous relationship with the industry. Having lost a court challenge in the United Kingdom over an offshore wind development near his golf club in Scotland, Trump still occasionally ridicules wind power at his campaign rallies.

But the Department of Interior threw its support behind offshore wind energy under former Secretary Ryan Zinke, who appeared at industry events to assure full support for development, as BOEM has moved ahead with auctioning leases and reviewing projects.