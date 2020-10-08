Subchapter M virtual training available online

As a partner in Subchapter M compliance, this virtual course offering is designed to meet Subchapter M familiarity and instruction needs. Whether a Coast Guard marine inspector, industry compliance officer or operator, or third party organization (TPO) representative, the narrated training modules address current policy and Coast Guard thinking, the Coast Guard said.

The training may be taken at any time and as many times as needed. Each module takes approximately 15-to-30 minutes to complete. For further discussion on any or all of the modules, people may schedule a live (virtual) session with TVNCOE staff. The TVNCOE recommends no more than 15 students per live question and answer session. These sessions will be conducted either by teleconference or with the use of MS Teams and should be scheduled at least 30 days in advance so that the TVNCOE can best accommodate your request.

To view, go to the TVNCOE training webpage and click on the course(s) you would like to download. If the presentation opens in “instructor view”, simply change the view to “slide show” (in the lower right of the screen) and the module will begin in full screen. The modules are narrated, so ensure your computer’s volume is set to the appropriate level.

If you have questions regarding the training modules or difficulties accessing the information, please contact the TVNCOE.