Mast to replace Hunter as Coast Guard subcommittee chair

Florida congressman Brian Mast, R-Fla., has been named to replace Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., as chairman of the House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Merchant Marine.

Mast was named by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster, R-Pa., to assume the chairman position. Duncan, a longtime member representing the San Diego area, is under indictment for misuse of campaign funds.

Mast, a decorated Army veteran, served more than 12 years and was wounded in Afghanistan. He represents Florida’s 18th congressional district in north Palm Beach County.

The subcommittee has been making a bipartisan push to secure adequate funding for building a new class of heavy icebreakers for the Coast Guard, and advocated for more funding after members headed off potential budget cuts in the early days of the Trump administration.

“Maritime transportation is a critical issue for Florida and the Coast Guard has an important presence in our state, which is why I asked Chairman Bill Shuster for the opportunity to take on leadership of this subcommittee,” Mast said in a prepared statement.

“The Coast Guard plays an essential role in maintaining the rule of law on our waterways, including securing our borders and enforcing marine pollution laws. Working together, I’m confident we can ensure they have the tools they need to succeed at these critical missions.”