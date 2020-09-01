Four RECs to reopen next week

Examination appointment request e-mails should include the applicant’s name, mariner reference number, requested testing date(s), phone number, and a copy of their Approved to Test letter(s).

Exam services will be by appointment only . No walk-in appointments are available and all other application customer service functions will continue to be handled remotely.

Mariners will be subject to COVID-19 screening questions and a temperature check.

Mariners experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea),

be permitted to enter the REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.