Four RECs to reopen next week

The National Maritime Center (NMC) is reopening Regional Examination Centers (RECs) Memphis (Tenn.), Miami, Long Beach, and Toledo (Ohio) for limited examination services beginning Sept. 8.
Additionally, RECs Boston, Honolulu, Houston, and Juneau (Alaska), and Monitoring Units (MUs) Ketchikan (Alaska) and San Juan are open for limited services. Mariners seeking to schedule examinations at these locations may do so by contacting the appropriate e-mail address or phone number below:
REC Boston – recboston@uscg.mil
REC Honolulu – rechonolulu@uscg.mil
REC Houston – rechoustonexam@uscg.mil
REC Juneau – recjun@uscg.mil
REC Long Beach – reclb@uscg.mil
REC Memphis – recmemphis@uscg.mil
REC Miami – recmia@uscg.mil or (305) 536-4331
REC Toledo – rectol@uscg.mil
MU Ketchikan – (907) 225-4496 (extension #3)
MU San Juan – (787) 729-2368
- Examination appointment request e-mails should include the applicant’s name, mariner reference number, requested testing date(s), phone number, and a copy of their Approved to Test letter(s).
- Exam services will be by appointment only. No walk-in appointments are available and all other application customer service functions will continue to be handled remotely.
- Mariners will be subject to COVID-19 screening questions and a temperature check.
- Mariners experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), be permitted to enter the REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.
- Mariners are required to wear a face covering at all times. Those who refuse to wear a face covering, or remove face coverings during exams, will be dismissed and could be subject to examination module failure. Persons with documented health issues which prevent them from wearing face coverings must notify the REC/MU when scheduling an appointment.
- Mariners should bring their own #2 pencils, Photo ID, a non-programmable calculator, and plotting. No other personal belongings are allowed in the facility.
- All counter service appointments and hand delivery of applications remain suspended. The Customer Service Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Please reach our call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and IASKNMC@uscg.mil. The NMC will announce future REC/MU openings shortly.