Four injured when Coast Guard boats collide

Four Coast Guard crew members were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after two 29’ tactical boats collided Wednesday during training near Falmouth, Mass.

The crews were maneuvering in Buzzards Bay when the collision occurred Wednesday afternoon. Photos released by Coast Guard officials showed one boat with heavy damage to its port side, the cabin partially crushed.

Both boats were able to return under their own power to the Coast Guard station at Woods Hole, Mass., where crews from Falmouth Emergency Medical Services met them at the dock and transported the injured crew members to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation, according to a Coast Guard statement.

“The safety of our crew is a top priority and we are grateful the injuries were not more serious,” said Lt. Cmdr. Anna Hart, commanding officer of the Maritime Safety and Security Team Cape Cod. “While high-speed and tactical maneuvers are normal operations for our skilled team, we will take the lessons learned today and apply them in our future evolutions.”

The MSST Cape Cod unit has 51 members equipped with 29’ response boats, a remote operated vehicle and additional law enforcement equipment. Their mission is to safeguard the public and protect vessels, harbors, ports, facilities and cargo.