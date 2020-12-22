Coast Guard releases bulletin on SolarWinds hack

SolarWinds recently reported a compromise of versions 2019.4 through 2020.2.1 HF1 of their Orion
Platform by “a highly sophisticated, targeted, and manual supply chain attack by an outside nation
state.”
The Orion Platform is a network management software used by numerous government agencies
and approximately 300,000 additional customers worldwide. It is believed that malicious code was
installed into software updates provided by SolarWinds to the platform’s customers. Once the update
was installed, it provided attackers access to the client’s networks, allowing for elevated credential
access, lateral movement throughout the network, and the ability to create other persistence mechanisms
on devices and networks.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an Active Exploitation of
Solar Winds Software alert, which includes multiple FireEye and SolarWinds advisories detailing
potential countermeasures. CISA also issued Emergency Directive 21-01, which applies to federal
agencies using SolarWinds Orion products, versions 2019.4 through 2020.2.1 HF1, and provides a list of
known Indicators of Compromise (IOC).
The Coast Guard strongly urges all Marine Transportation System stakeholders using impacted versions of SolarWinds to take immediate actions to mitigate any risks of compromise.
Any potential threat to the cybersecurity of your vessel or facility should be taken seriously, the Coast Guard said,
and Breaches of Security or Suspicious Activities resulting from cyberincidents shall be reported to the
National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802. For additional technical support, contact the
Coast Guard Cyber Command’s 24×7 watch at 202-372-2904 or via email at CyberWatch@uscg.mil.
Your willingness to comply and report in a timely manner helps the U.S. respond quickly and effectively
and makes the maritime critical infrastructure safer.