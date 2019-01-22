Coast Guard not able to process commercial vessel documentation

Due to the lapse in federal funding, the Coast Guard’s National Vessel Documentation Center (NVDC) is not able to process commercial vessel documentation.

On its website, the NVDC says:

NOTICE: DUE TO THE LAPSE IN FEDERAL FUNDING, INFORMATION ON THIS WEBSITE MAY NOT BE UP TO DATE. TRANSACTIONS SUBMITTED VIA THIS WEBSITE MIGHT NOT BE PROCESSED AND WE CANNOT GUARANTEE A RESPONSE TO INQUIRIES UNTIL AFTER APPROPRIATIONS ARE ENACTED.

The NVDC is closed to the public until further notice. Phone service and customer walk-in service is suspended. Applications may continue to be e-mailed, faxed or mailed to the facility. Applications for commercial documentation will be processed when operations resume.

Applications for recreational documentation will continue to be processed on a first-in, first-out basis. Recreational vessel owners who need to contact the NVDC may do so by sending an e-mail to: nvdc.w.webmaster@uscg.mil