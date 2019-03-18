Coast Guard directs stand down for third-party oversight

The Coast Guard released a bulletin Friday directing each sector, Marine Safety Unit, and other units that exercise officer in charge, marine inspection (OCMI) authority to conduct a third-party organization (TPO) oversight stand down within 30 days.

The objective of the stand down is to ensure unit members understand and properly execute

the new Mission Management System (MMS) work instructions and procedures regarding domestic

vessel inspections and Coast Guard oversight responsibilities.

Effective TPO oversight is crucial to ensuring all inspected vessels meet applicable

safety, security, and environmental protection standards, the Coast Guard said. On Oct. 1, 2015, the El Faro and

her 33 crewmembers were lost at sea. One of the causal factors that led to this tragedy was

the failure of the Coast Guard to provide effective oversight of TPOs performing statutory

functions on its behalf under the alternate compliance program (ACP). In addition, the use of TPOs

is expanding. On July 20, 2018, Subchapter M went into force. These regulations added approximately 5,800 towing vessels to the U.S. inspected fleet and permits additional TPOs to perform statutory functions on behalf of the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is ultimately responsible to monitor the performance of TPOs. Significant

progress has been made to improve the policy framework and reform Coast Guard oversight of

TPOs. The Coast Guard has made substantial changes to the oversight program and published work

instructions and procedures that form a solid foundation for this program. However, it is

critical that OCMIs embrace and drive these changes and improvements down to the deck plates

to ensure all members of Inspections and Investigations Divisions understand and properly

execute, the Coast Guard said. Units will assess current oversight functions within their OCMI zone and ensure

operations are being conducted in accordance with the revised procedures.

Stand down training material is available at:

https://cg.portal.uscg.mil/units/cgcvc/cvc4/TPO_Stand_Down/SitePages/Home.aspx/.

Training materials will be permanently posted on the COMDT (CG-CVC-4) portal site for

future participation. For questions regarding the stand down, please contact COMDT (CG-CVC-4)

at: FlagStateControl@uscg.mil.

As the lead agency for U.S.-flag administration, the Coast Guard is the final element

in the vessel safety framework and must conduct effective TPO oversight, increase focus on

improving Safety Management Systems, and promote a healthy safety culture, the Coast Guard said.