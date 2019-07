The U.S. Coast Guard has released an eye-opening video of crewmembers from the cutter Munro (WMSL 755) boarding a self-propelled semisubmersible suspected drug smuggling vessel (SPSS) on June 18 while operating in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Purpose-built smuggling vessels like SPSSs are designed to hold large quantities of contraband while evading detection by law enforcement authorities.