Coast Guard again extends MMC endorsements

The Coast Guard announced last week that Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) that expire between March 1 and Sept. 30 are now extended until March 31, 2021. Mariners who are actively working on expired credentials that meet the extension criteria must carry the expired credential with a copy of Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) Number: 08-20, Change 3).

The Coast Guard also extended Medical Certificates that expire between March 1 and Sept. 30 until Dec. 31, 2020. Mariners who are actively working on expired medical certificates that meet the extension criteria must carry the expired credential with MSIB Number: 08-20, Change 3.

This measure relaxes the requirement to carry an unexpired medical certificate and not the actual medical standards. It is important that mariners with disqualifying medical conditions do not sail, the Coast Guard said.

In addition, MMCs with STCW endorsements that expire between March 1 and Sept. 30, 2020 are extended until March 31, 2021. Mariners who are actively working on expired credentials that meet the extension criteria must carry the expired credential with a copy of MSIB Number: 08-20, Change 3.

Until July 1, 2021, for mariners who have met the requirements for initial competency in survival

craft and rescue boats other than fast rescue boats (PSC), PSC-limited, fast rescue boats (FRB),

basic training (BT), and advanced firefighting (AFF) and who are renewing MMCs that expire

between March 1 and June 30, 2021, the Coast Guard will accept shipboard experience in fire,

emergency, and/or abandon ship drills for demonstrating continued competence in PSC, PSC-Ltd,

FRB, BT, and/or AFF provided they have obtained at least 360 days of relevant service within the

past five years. Relevant seagoing service will be determined as described in NVICs 4-14, 05-14,

08-14 and 09-14.

Mariners who do not have at least one year of relevant service in the past five years can only renew

their STCW endorsements by demonstrating continued competence for PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT,

and/or AFF. These mariners will need to complete original or “refresher” training for PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT, and/or AFF, as appropriate. Shorter and less comprehensive “revalidation” courses are not acceptable.

STCW Medical Certificates that expire between March 1 and Sept. 30 are extended until Dec. 31, 2020. Mariners who are actively working on an expired medical certificate that meet the extension criteria must carry the expired certificate with a copy of this notice. This measure only relaxes the requirement to carry an unexpired STCW medical certificate and not the actual medical standards. It is important that mariners with disqualifying medical conditions do not sail.