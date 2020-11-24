CDC says not to travel on riverboat cruises, cruise ships

The CDC recommends that people avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, because the risk of contracting Covid-19 on cruise ships is very high. It is especially important that people with an increased risk of severe illness avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises.

Cruise passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases. Outbreaks of Covid-19 have been reported on cruise ships.

Passengers who decide to go on a cruise should get tested three to five days after your trip and stay home for seven days after travel. Even if you test negative, stay home for the full seven days. If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home for 14 days after you travel, the CDC recommends.

On Oct. 30, 2020, CDC issued a Framework for Conditional Sailing Order for cruise ships operating or seeking to operate in U.S. waters. This order introduces a phased approach for resuming passenger cruises. Passenger operations continue to be suspended during the initial phases of this order. The initial phase requires crew screening to determine the prevalence of Covid-19 among all crewmembers currently on cruise ships in U.S. waters.

For most travelers, cruise ship travel is voluntary and should be rescheduled for a future date. If you do go on a cruise during the Covid-19 pandemic:

Do not board a cruise if you are sick, if you know you have Covid-19, or if you were exposed to a person with Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

Discuss cruise ship travel with your healthcare provider. Older adults and people of any age with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of severe illness if infected with the virus that causes Covid-19.

Stay at least six feet or two meters (about two arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you. It’s important to do this everywhere — both indoors and outdoors.

Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when you are in shared spaces, including when using public transportation.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Do not travel if you are sick.

If you get sick with symptoms of Covid-19, stay in your cabin and notify the onboard medical center immediately.

Passengers who decide to travel are advised to take the following precautions to protect others for 14 days after their return from a cruise ship or river cruise voyage: