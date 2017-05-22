Angelle to head Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

Former Louisiana Lt. Gov. Scott A. Angelle will head-up the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. As part of the Department of the Interior, BSEE fosters safe and responsible energy production on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf through regulatory oversight of oil and gas operations. Angelle, who most recently served as Vice Chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, will assume his new position tomorrow.

“Scott Angelle brings a wealth of experience to BSEE, having spent many years working for the safe and efficient energy production of both Louisiana’s and our country’s offshore resources,” Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said in a statement announcing the appointment. “As we set our path towards energy dominance, I am confident that Scott has the expertise, vision, and the leadership necessary to effectively enhance our program, and to promote the safe and environmentally responsible exploration, development, and production of our country’s offshore oil and gas resources.”

Angelle, who will serve as the fourth director in BSEE’s history, has held numerous positions in Louisiana state and parish governments, including Interim Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, and St. Martin Parish President. In the aftermath of the BP oil spill, Angelle served at the request of then Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal as liaison to the federal government, and negotiated an early end to the Obama administration’s drilling moratorium.

“I welcome the opportunity to serve President Trump and Secretary Zinke, and work with BSEE staff to meet the critical goal of energy dominance for our country,” said Angelle. “It is an exciting and challenging time for BSEE; I look forward to leading our efforts to empower the offshore oil and gas industry while ensuring safe and environmentally responsible operations.”

Angelle served for eight years as Louisiana’s secretary of the Department of Natural Resources. Under his leadership, the state’s coastal permitting system was reformed, providing for efficient permitting while increasing drilling rig counts in Louisiana by more than 150 percent during his tenure. Angelle has also served as chairman of the Louisiana State Mineral Board, and as a member of the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors, Southern States Energy Board, and the Louisiana Coastal Port Advisory Authority.

Angelle is a native of Breaux Bridge, La., and a cum laude graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Land Management.

Established in 2011, BSEE fosters secure and reliable energy production through a program of efficient permitting, appropriate regulations, compliance monitoring and enforcement, inspections, technical assessments, and incident investigations. The position of BSEE Director is not Senate-confirmed.