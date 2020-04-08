Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Video: Golding Barge Line president discusses business and coronavirus

By on
A Golding Barge Line towboat and its tank barge tow. Golding Barge Line photo

This morning, I sat down with Austin Golding, president of Golding Barge Line, and discussed how the coronavirus pandemic was affecting business and operations on the inland waterways system.

The Vicksburg, Miss.-based tank barge operator specializes in the movement of refined petroleum products, petrochemicals, crude oil and chemical products throughout the entire inland system. The company’s fleet is made up of 63 30,000-bbl tank barges and 25 towboats.

You can access all of our coronavirus coverage here.

