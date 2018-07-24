Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Tugboat grounds at New Jersey beach

By on
The tugboat Sea Cypress aground at Lavallette, N.J., July 24, 2018. Lavallette Beach Patrol photo.
The tugboat Sea Cypress aground at Lavallette, N.J., July 24, 2018. Lavallette Beach Patrol photo.

A tugboat working on a Corps of Engineers beach replenishment project slipped from its offshore mooring overnight and ended up hard aground on a sandbar at Lavallette, N.J., according to the Coast Guard.

The 75’x28’x8’, 2,400-hp Sea Cypress, operated by Garber Bros. Inc., Morgan City, La., was reported aground around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Coast Guard officials said.

The crew of four is safe. With a southeast wind around 8 knots and waves 4′ to 5′, efforts were underway with the 75’x25’x9.5′, 3,000-hp tug Bayou Dawn from Dawn Services, New Orleans, to pull the tug off the bar, with the next Tuesday high tide at 6:21 p.m.

The Corps with contractor Weeks Marine Inc., Cranford, N.J., is in the midst of a $128 million beach replenishment project along the coast of northern Ocean County, which was hit hard by storm surge during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The project is pumping sand from borrow areas offshore to widen the beach over some 14 miles, and build engineered dunes up to 22′ above mean low water to protect thousands of homes and a state highway along the barrier peninsula.

Beachgoers gather to see the tugboat Sea Cypress, aground at Lavallette, N.J., July 24, 2018. Lavallette Beach Patrol photo.

Beachgoers gather to see the tugboat Sea Cypress, aground at Lavallette, N.J., July 24, 2018. Lavallette Beach Patrol photo.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.