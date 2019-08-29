Tidewater Transportation opens train-to-barge transloading facility

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the company’s state-of-the-art, onsite ethanol unloading and storage facility in Pasco, Wash.

The facility consists of a 24-hour ethanol unit train railcar unloading rack with 24 new unloading stations and associated rail spurs. In addition, two 65,000-bbl. steel tanks were built in order to provide reliable operating storage when an ethanol unit train arrives. Each tank has a floating roof which results in a net working capacity of 54,000 bbls.

Mark Davis, terminal general manager, thanked the major contractors on the project, Watts Construction, HMT, Chesapeake Mechanical and Coating, Matheson Painting, Gonzales Boring and Tunneling, Callies Welding and Fabrication and Townsend Controls and Electric, and major subcontractors Railworks Track Systems, DGR Grant Construction, and Tri-State Machinery.

“Our goal was to provide an efficient and cost-effective barge delivery service to our downriver clients who are currently space-constrained to receive large amounts of ethanol, a blending requirement for their gasoline,” said Bob Curcio, Tidewater president and CEO. “Today marks a significant milestone for Tidewater and the culmination of a three-year project that we have worked in cooperation with our committed business partner, BNSF Railway. Thanks to top-notch engineering, construction, project management and considerable hard work by so many skilled individuals we are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Tidewater’s Snake River Terminal Ethanol Transloading Facility.”

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals is a portfolio company of Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners, a private North American infrastructure investment firm, managed on behalf of its co-investors.