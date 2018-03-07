Subscribe Advertise Contact

Tennessee towboat sinks despite crew’s effort

By on
The sunken towing vessel Ms Nancy Cl was building a tow at a fleeting area when it began taking on water at mile marker 832 of Everett Lake near Dyersburg, Tennessee. Coast Guard photo/PO3 Lora Ratliff.
A Tennessee towboat crew who discovered their vessel taking on water tried to grab a second dewatering pump but returned to find the stern already under water Tuesday, Coast Guard officials said.

The 64’x23’, 800-hp Ms Nancy C, operated by the Choctaw Transportation Company, Dyersburg, Tenn., was building a tow at an Everett Lake fleeting area around Mississippi River mile marker 832 near Dyersburg when the two crew members found the flooding.

They began dewatering before getting off the boat for another pump, but when they returned the boat was already partly submerged, according to the Coast Guard.

About 3,000 gals. of fuel was on board, and boom was deployed to contain any releases. The incident is under investigation.

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

