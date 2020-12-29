Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations

Saltchuk Marine announced yesterday that it has acquired Centerline Logistics’ harbor ship assist operations in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Eight ship assist tugs currently operated under the Millennium and Starlight brands will join the Saltchuk Marine fleet in early 2021. Operations will be consolidated under the Starlight brand, which will remain independently operated, managing, dispatching, and crewing its own boats.

The acquisition increases the ship assist capacity of Saltchuk Marine companies by more than 40% in California. The addition of the Starlight brand to the Saltchuk Marine family of companies furthers the company’s goal to diversify resources and expertise to deliver a wide range of harbor towing solutions to customers along the West Coast, the company said.

“This transaction strengthens the Saltchuk Marine family of companies. We are pleased to expand our capacity in both California and the Pacific Northwest, enabling us to grow our portfolio of safe, reliable, competitive ship assist services,” Jason Childs, CEO of Saltchuk Marine, said in a statement. “This addition to our family of companies continues to strengthen our reach along our coastal waterways, providing expert and reliable tugboat escorts and assists when customers call, and deepens the long-term relationships we have in California today.”

Saltchuk Marine and Centerline will partner together during a short transition period to provide continuity while the transaction is completed. During this time, Centerline will continue to operate Starlight and Millennium tugs before the vessels transfer to Saltchuk Marine.

Seattle-based Saltchuck’s companies include Foss Maritime, Young Brothers and Cook Inlet Tug & Barge.