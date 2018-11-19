Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Kirby to purchase CGBM’s inland tank barge fleet

By on
Photo by David Krapf
Photo by David Krapf
Houston based Kirby Corp. announced last week that it would purchase “substantially all” of CGBM 100 LLC’s inland marine tank barge fleet. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Kirby will acquire 27 of CGBM’s 200’x35′, 10,000-bbl. inland marine tank barges which have a total capacity of approximately 270,000 bbls. The acquisition is expected to close in the 2018 fourth quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.
CGBM 100, Kenner, La., has over 20 years of marine management service experience. The company charters a fleet of all welded steel, double-skinned tank barges capable of transporting 10,000 bbls. of liquid bulk products throughout the Gulf Coast region. 

Kirby is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three U.S. coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.