Kirby to purchase CGBM’s inland tank barge fleet

Houston based Kirby Corp. announced last week that it would purchase “substantially all” of CGBM 100 LLC’s inland marine tank barge fleet. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Kirby will acquire 27 of CGBM’s 200’x35′, 10,000-bbl. inland marine tank barges which have a total capacity of approximately 270,000 bbls. The acquisition is expected to close in the 2018 fourth quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.