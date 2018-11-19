Kirby to purchase CGBM’s inland tank barge fleet

Kirby is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three U.S. coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.
Houston based Kirby Corp. announced last week that it would purchase “substantially all” of CGBM 100 LLC’s inland marine tank barge fleet. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Kirby will acquire 27 of CGBM’s 200’x35′, 10,000-bbl. inland marine tank barges which have a total capacity of approximately 270,000 bbls. The acquisition is expected to close in the 2018 fourth quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.
CGBM 100, Kenner, La., has over 20 years of marine management service experience. The company charters a fleet of all welded steel, double-skinned tank barges capable of transporting 10,000 bbls. of liquid bulk products throughout the Gulf Coast region.