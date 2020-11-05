Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announces receipt of $59.8 million in awarded work

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. announced recently the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $59.8 million.

The awarded work includes:

• Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar and Crewboat Cut maintenance dredging project (maintenance, Louisiana, $13.8 million)

The Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar and Crewboat Cut Maintenance Dredging Project work consists of removal and disposal of shoal material excavated from the Atchafalaya River Bay. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District and the project is funded by the Federal government. Work is expected to be executed and completed in the second quarter of 2021.

• Shore Protection, North Reach Segment, beach renourishment, Brevard County project (coastal protection, Florida, $10.6 million)

The Shore Protection, North Reach Segment, beach renourishment Brevard County Project work entails sand replenishment of approximately four miles of beach with material dredged from Canaveral Shoals II borrow area, located east of Cape Canaveral, Fla. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and the project is funded by the Federal government. Work is expected to be executed and completed in the first quarter of 2021.

• Shore Protection, Fort Pierce, beach renourishment project (coastal protection, Florida, $8.5 million)

The Shore Protection, Fort Pierce, beach renourishment project work entails sand replenishment of approximately 1.3 miles of beach immediately south of the Ft. Pierce jetty. The clients on this project are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and the project is funded by the Federal government. Work is expected to start in first quarter of 2021, with anticipated completion in May of 2021.

• Mobile Harbor deepening and widening project (capital, Alabama, $8.3 million)

The Mobile Harbor deepening project work includes maintenance and new work dredging of the bar portion of the Mobile Shipping Channel with disposal of dredge material at Ocean Dredge Material Disposal Site. This project deepens the existing channel from 49′ to 54′ and is the first phase of work to be performed on this deepening project. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District and the project is funded by the Federal government and the State of Alabama. Work is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2021.

• Three additional capital and maintenance awards totaling $18.6 million

“Great Lakes is pleased to add these projects to our growing backlog of deepening, coastal protection, and maintenance dredging work with third quarter awards totaling $416.8 million,” David Simonelli, chief operating officer, a prepared statement. “These efforts will contribute to our 2020 performance and continue to position us well for 2021. Working on these projects allows Great Lakes to help strengthen the U.S. economy and support the overall improvement and resiliency of our country’s environment, coastlines and infrastructure.”