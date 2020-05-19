Foss Maritime assists as Navy hospital ship leaves L.A.

Foss Maritime and sister company Amnav assisted the Military Sealift Command Hospital Ship USNS Mercy recently as it departed the Port of Los Angeles for her home port of San Diego.

The Naval hospital ship arrived at the Port of Los Angeles seven weeks ago on March 27 to serve as a referral hospital for non-coronavirus patients, and to offer relief to overburdened hospitals and ERs. Having bolstered the areas preparedness, the ship now returns to San Diego.

The new ASD-90 tug Jamie Ann, along with sister tugs Alta June, Bo Brusco, and Amnav tug Michele Sloan assisted the massive former San Clemente-class oil tanker in her departure. This was the Jamie Ann’s first job since arriving at its new homeport in late April.

“Foss is proud of the opportunity to assist this important vessel,” Paul Hendriks, general manager of Foss’s Southern California office, said in a statement announcing the move, “and for the cooperative partnerships of local and federal leaders who have been diligently working together to guide us through this crisis.”

As the Mercy departed, City of Los Angeles officials praised her crew and frontline staff for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic over the last seven weeks.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the sailors and medical staff of the USNS Mercy for their selfless service,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “This crisis is far from over — and we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to deliver resources that will save lives.”

“Foss Maritime has a long history of service in time of national crises, and in working hand-in-hand with the United States Coast Guard, FEMA and other local and federal governments,” said Hendriks. “We’re honored by these strong partnerships and are glad to have played our small part in helping curb the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.”