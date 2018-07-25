Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Coast Guard signs off on COI for John W. Stone vessel

By on
The first boat in John W. Stone's fleet got its Subchapter M COI on July 24. John W. Stone photo
John W. Stone Oil Distributor, New Orleans, a marine fuel and lubricant distributor, received its first COI in accordance with Subchapter M requirements. The certification is for the 57′ vessel Fuel Leader. Built in 1976, the boat is used to service customers from John W. Stone’s dock in Paulina, La.

Stone Oil is using the Coast Guard option and completed the final COI inspection and issuance on the Fuel Leader on July 24. Company officials said they were very satisfied with the process and appreciative of the local Coast Guard’s help and guidance, especially Jake Moss, in getting the vessel certificated.

 

