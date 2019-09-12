Coast Guard responds to oily sheen near New Orleans

The Coast Guard is responding to an oily sheen on the Mississippi River between mile markers 95 and 96 in New Orleans.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew from Air Station New Orleans observed a sheen on the water at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday during a routine overflight.

The source and quantity of the sheen is unknown. OMI Environmental Solutions has been contracted to contain and recover the product.

Coast Guard personnel from Sector New Orleans are on scene to evaluate the sheen and determine the next steps in the response effort. The shoreline is projected to be minimally impacted, and the Coast Guard is working with OMI to mitigate the impact.

The cause of this incident is under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.