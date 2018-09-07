Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Cenac Marine’s donated barge put to use

By on
Pictured right to left: Todd Boudreaux, safety Instructor; Duffy Guidry, maritime instructor; Raymond Callais, tankerman student; Mark Courteaux, tankerman instructor and Cenac boat captain. Cenac Marine photo
In November 2017, Cenac Marine Services, Houma, La., dedicated a fully refurbished barge to South Louisiana Community College’s maritime training program. That barge, the 158’x40′ CTCO 202, is now being used at SLCC, training the next generation of mariners.

The barge, which replicates a standard Cenac tank barge, is located in Munson Slip in Houma. SLCC tankerman training is being held there.

The first open enrollment class began on Aug. 12. Depending on the size of the class, hands-on barge training can last approximately eight hours. The goal of SLCC’s maritime training program is to offer the class every two weeks, depending on instructor availability. The program currently has two Cenac boat captains serving as tankerman instructors during their off time. The Cenac instructors have been certified through the state of Louisiana to teach the course. It takes a total of 32 hours to complete the course. After completing the course, they are then required to complete basic firefighting training before they can become a certified tanker man.

Raymon Callais, tankerman course student, practices his barge tying skills. Cenac Marine photo

“From the very start of this project I have been excited about what we can offer to the community and to those interested in becoming tankermen,” said company CEO Arlen “Benny” Cenac Jr. “My company and I are fortunate to have the opportunity to provide a hands on learning experience to many people for years to come.”

People interested in taking the class can register on site at 331 Dickson Road in Houma, where the barge is located.

“The barge donated by Mr. Cenac and Cenac Marine services has been a game changer,” said Capt. Carl Moore, assistant dean of marine operations at SLCC. “We’re excited to be able to offer hands on, real life experience while under the supervision of an instructor. This will help everyone in a way we just haven’t been able to do in the past.”

To learn more about South Louisiana Community College and its maritime training offerings, visit http://www.solacc.edu.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

