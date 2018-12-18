Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Campbell Transportation names Buese executive VP operations

By on
Kyle Buese is Campbell Transportation's new executive vice president operations. Campbell Transportation photo
Campbell Transportation Co., a fully integrated marine services company, has announced that Kyle Buese will join the company as executive vice president of operations effective Jan. 7, 2019.

Buese is a graduate of Tulane University where he received his master’s and a graduate of Loyola University of New Orleans where he received his bachelor’s. He is also an active CFA charterholder.

Buese worked at Kirby Corp. since 2006 where he served in several key roles including general manager, river vessel operations and general manager, vessel operations. In addition to his various roles within Kirby, he previously served in various investment management positions in the financial industry at companies including JP Morgan Chase Private Bank and AEGON Investments USA.

 

