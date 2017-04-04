ATB with gasoline cargo grounds in Hudson River

A northbound articulated tug-barge (ATB) carrying 60,000 gals. of gasoline ran aground on the west side of the Hudson River near Catskill, N.Y., Tuesday morning, according to Coast Guard officials.

The 119’x40’x22’, 7,200-hp Meredith C. Reinauer got stuck around 8:30 a.m. A crew from the Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team-Saugerties went to the scene, and reported there was no product leaking and that the barge’s tanks appeared intact, according to a statement from the Coast Guard Sector New York.

The sector’s pollution response and marine investigation teams were responding, along with the 175’x36’x8.5′ cutter Katherine Walker and a helicopter crew.

A safety zone was established around the ATB and advisory broadcasts are going out to mariners on the river.

Built in 2003, the Meredith C. Reinauer was the third Atlantic II class tug designed and built for Reinauer Transportation Companies, Staten Island, N.Y. It has operated with the 459’, 150,000 bbl capacity double hull barge RT150.