Coast Guard responds to vessel collision south of Oahu

The Coast Guard responded to a collision of two vessels approximately 20 miles southeast of Oahu yesterday.

The commercial fishing vessel Helen reportedly collided with the Italian-flagged semi-refrigerated gas carrier Pertusola carrying 2,300 metric tons of propane. The 476’x72′ tanker is owned by Carbofin SpA.

At 1:52 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Helen’s captain via VHF radio channel 16 of the incident.

The Coast Guard cutter Kittiwake (WPB 87316) crew and a 45-foot response boat-medium crew from Station Honolulu reported on site to assess the scene, verify vessel damages and any potential pollution.

No injuries or pollution have been reported.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Weather on scene was reported as two- to three-foot seas with 5 mph winds.