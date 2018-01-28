Blame to share in El Faro disaster, USCG tells PVA

Both the classification societies that inspect Jones Act offshore vessels and the Coast Guard need to do a better job of finding problems or potential problems before signing off on a ship’s seaworthiness. This was the message delivered by Capt. Jason Neubauer, office of investigations and analysis, USCG, to those in attendance at the PVA Annual Convention at MariTrends 2018 in Savannah, Ga.

“We’re going to change the way we hold third parties responsible,” Neubauer said. “ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) and the Coast Guard were not meeting up on the ship’s deficiencies.”

The final voyage of the 790′ roll on/roll off containership El Faro has been well documented. The ship, which regularly sailed from Jacksonville, Fla., to San Juan, Puerto Rico, left the Florida port just as tropical storm Joaquin was growing into a hurricane. The El Faro’s captain, Michael Davidson, was locked into a particular weather forecast package that was as much as 12 hours out of date and telling him he was south of the storm when the ship was actually north of Joaquin, heading into the cyclone that would eventually send the ship, with 30 crewmembers aboard, to the ocean floor more than 15,000′ below on Oct. 1, 2015.

Neubauer headed up the Coast Guard’s investigation of the El Faro sinking. The Coast Guard’s report found that Capt. Davidson’s egotistical attitude and poor decision making contributed mightily to the disaster. In addition, the practice of using authorized classification societies to determine whether Jones Act vessels qualify for a loadline certificate needs revision.

Neubauer played two eerie tape recordings taken from the ship’s black box that have the captain unsuccessfully calling someone at Tote Maritime, which owned the El Faro at the time of the sinking, and a call to the Coast Guard whereby Davidson is frustrated by the operator’s unwillingness to get him the help he needs until he answers all of the questions she had been trained to ask.

The Coast Guard has been going aboard Jones Act ships and finding a plethora of problems to the extent that a number of them have been taken out of service by their owners rather than pay for the costly shipyard work it would take to make them comply. Among those taken out of service was the El Faro’s sistership El Yunque. “All these deep draft vessels look good on paper, but not when you go onboard,” he said. “A lot of these boats are supposed to go to North Korea [as part of the Military Sealift Command]if we need them in the future.”

Later in the day, Rear Adm. Paul Nadeau addressed those in attendance at the PVA Convention. Part of his address concerned the El Faro disaster. He said all the findings of the Coast Guard’s investigation have been put online. “It was important that we were as transparent as possible,” he said. “It was important to get this done.

Nadeau is scheduled to appear before Congress on Tuesday concerning the El Faro sinking.