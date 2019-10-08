A look back at WorkBoat for October 1949

• President Truman has signed into law the Independent Offices Appropriation bill that includes $1 million authorizing the U.S. Treasury to pay the money into the general funds of Federal Barge Lines. The $1 million will be used to repair and rehabilitate barges.

• The U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Marine Council scheduled a hearing for Sept. 27 to take testimony on several proposed changes to regulations affecting water carriers. Testimony will be heard on suggested changes in regulations affecting daytime signals, safety, life rafts, transportation of inflammable materials, greater safeguards affecting handling of explosives, and others.

• The sweeping cuts in defense spending recently offered by Defense Secretary Louis Johnson has hit the Army Corps of Engineers hard, with heavy personnel reductions in virtually all offices as well as Washington headquarters. Personnel cuts in some offices ranged from 10% to 30%.