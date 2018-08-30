Young Brothers gets first of four Hawaii tugs from Conrad

The Kāpena Jack Young, the first of four 123’x36.5’ twin-screw tugs being built by Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., is underway to Hawaii after completing sea trials and delivery to Young Brothers, Honolulu, an independent subsidiary of Foss Maritime, Seattle.

The Damen USA-designed tug is powered by twin GE 8L250 engines turning 6,000 hp. The Kāpena Jack Young completed sea trials at Port Fourchon, La., and transited the Panama Canal Thursday morning en route to Molokai.

Designed for high stability and maneuverability, the tug has a maximum bollard pull in excess of 83 metric tons and a top speed of 12.5 knots. The Kāpena Jack Young and her sister ships will be the first tugs in Hawaiian waters to meet EPA Tier 4 air quality requirements, with substantially reduced engine emissions.

Conrad will construct and deliver three more tugs, identical to the Kāpena Jack Young, over the next 12 months.

“The new tugs are designed to match with our fleet of modern high capacity barges, and will improve the company’s ability to provide timely cargo services to the islands,” said Joseph Boivin Jr., president of Young Brothers. “They’ll enhance service through lower maintenance down time, better tow speeds, greater operating efficiencies, and lower emissions.”

The word kāpena means captain in the Hawaiian language. The Kāpena Jack Young is named after Captain Jack Young, one of four brothers who founded Young Brothers in 1900. Each of the four new Kāpena class tugs will be named after an original Young Brothers’ captain, including Kāpena George Panui Sr. and Jr., Bob Purdy, and Raymond Alapa‘i.

A traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony will be held late next month to welcome the Kāpena Jack Young to its new homeport in Molokai, Hawaii.