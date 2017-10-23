Seacor takes delivery of new fast support vessel from Gulf Craft

Seacor Marine has taken delivery of the first of a new fleet of fast support vessels (FSV), focused on enhanced passenger comfort and increased speed.

The 13,500-hp propulsion system onboard the Ava J McCall gives the vessel a maximum speed of 38 knots, far above the industry standard, Seacor officials said. The vessel was also built with an ABS Class 2 Kongsberg dynamic positioning system, and the vessel’s eight thrusters provide excellent stationkeeping and system redundancy, Seacor said.

The Ava J McCall was built by Gulf Craft, Franklin, La., and was engineered by Incat Crowther, an Australia company with an office in Lafayette, La..

The Ava J McCall offers passengers a cabin arrangement that simulates first-class airline seating. It is the first and only monohull in the industry equipped with a first class “pod” seating configuration, Seacor said. With 56 seats, the vessel provides passengers with privacy and other comforts including folding tray tables, reading lights and foot rests. The seats are much wider than industry standard and will recline 60° within the pod, Seacor said.

Other amenities include USB power for charging personal electronic devices, wifi access, satellite TV and low-tone LED lighting which provides a more relaxed atmosphere. The passenger area is also equipped with a galley, which offers refrigerated storage for quick service meals and beverages as well as a coffee and snack bar.

In addition to this new concept seating, the vessel also has a conference table in the passenger area with seating for 12. Passenger comfort is further enhanced with a stabilizer and ride control system that reduces the motion of the vessel.