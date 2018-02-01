Master Marine delivers second of four 1,600-hp towboats

Master Marine, Bayou La Batre, Ala., recently delivered the 67’x28′ towboat Tom Torretti to Waterfront Services Co., Cairo, Ill. The new boat is the second of four Master Marine is building for Waterfront Services, all sisterships.

Tom Torretti is powered by a pair of Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3MPTAW Tier 3 diesel marine engines supplied by Laborde Products, Covington, La., producing 803 hp at 1,400 rpm each. The mains are connected to a pair of Sound Propeller Services 70″x48″x7″, 4-bladed, stainless steel propellers through Twin Disc MG-5321 marine gears with 5:1 reduction ratios. The propellers are on J&S Machine Works Inc. 7″ ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with bearings from Burlington, Ontario, Canada-based Thordon Marine Industries Corp., and Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

“Master Marine is very happy to be teaming up with Waterfront Services providing them with their latest fleet boats with the best heavy duty equipment available for these vessels while meeting Subchapter M requirements,” Steve Authement, part of the shipyard’s business development and sales team, said in announcing the delivery.

Twin Northern Lights M65C13.2S Tier 3 electronic controlled generators, sparking 65 kW of electrical power each, provide the new towboat with ship’s service power. Menominee, Mich.-based RW Fernstrum keel coolers are on both the main engines and the generator engines.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics, Mobile, Ala., provided the steering system and a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors.

Schuyler Maritime LLC, Broussard, La., provided 1″x18″ rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel along with the push knees, fleet deck with MMI installed weld caps between all fenders. R.S. Price & Son, Fairhope, Ala., provided the Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump HVAC system on all interior spaces with Theodore, Ala.-based Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine, Harahan, La., delivered the large aluminum Diamond SeaGlaze windows and Plaquemine, La.-based Dales Welding and Fabricators supplied the aluminum exterior doors. Dickson Marine Supply, Memphis, Tenn., delivered a pair of Wintech 40-ton deck winches and New World Electronics, Bayou La Batre, Ala., provided all of the electronics and communications for the vessel.

The new tug carries 10,400 gals. of fuel, 4,359 gals. potable water and 9,500 gals. ballast water along with providing a maximum 7’9″ working draft.