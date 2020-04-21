Inventech Marine delivers 38-passenger tour boat to Seattle

Inventech Marine Solutions, Bremerton, Wash., has delivered a 44’x12′ twin inboard diesel-powered waterjet full-cabin tour boat to Argosy Cruises, Seattle. The boat is Coast Guard approved for 38 passengers and two crew for partially exposed service. Inventech is the manufacturer of Life Proof Boats and FAST collar systems.

Main propulsion comes from twin Cummins QSB6.7 diesel engines, producing 480 hp each. The mains connect to HamiltonJet HJ292 waterjets through ZF 280 transmissions. During builders trials the vessel’s top speed was 33 knots with 3⁄4 fuel and water, and five people on board.

Tankage includes 300 gals. of fuel and 20 gals. fresh water. Scantling, keel bar and plating was calculated using Lloyd’s G2 service area requirements.

Argosy Cruises offers narrated boat tours of Seattle and surrounding areas year-round. Its fleet offers public tours as well as corporate events. Argosy chose to build this platform with Life Proof Boats for the newest addition of their fleet because the design was the best fit for its business support.

IMS developed a number of concepts and analyzed lifecycle costs based on multiple configurations. After many discussions and meetings between the companies and developing a better scope of the vessel based around the intended operations. IMS finalized a conceptual model — Life Proof Boats proven 22° deadrise all 5086 aluminum construction monohull with closed cell foam collars. Final lightship weight was recorded as 21,000 lbs.

The new passenger vessel recorded a cruise speed of 27.2 knots /31.3 mph, burning a combined 27 gph, giving the vessel an 11-hour, 344-mile range.

The vessel is outfitted with a Furuno GPS/depth/radar, Icom VHF, and Fusion Stereo. The console is set forward within the cabin, with an enclosed head forward of the console. To assist with a unbalanced load, the vessel is fitted with Zipwake automatic trim control system. Defrost for the windows and heat for the cabin is provided by four waste heaters plumbed to the main propulsion engines.

The bow is configured with storage, anchoring system, and a manual lowering dropbow with a fold-out four step ladder for beach landing. There is bench seating for 26 passengers inside the cabin with 4″ thick custom cushions made with multiple density foams and durable marine fabric. Each

seated position has storage, convenience pockets and handrails. Forward facing seats include mesh-pockets for storing small items during the journey. In addition, there is an onboard fresh water plumbed flushing head in the forward trunk of the starboard console.

Passengers can rest assured of their safety as the vessel carries onboard automatic fire-suppression, a 50-person IBA, and the fact that with multiple watertight compartments and foam collars with additional buoyancy foam within the engine room and hull voids that this vessel is virtually unsinkable, shipyard officials said.