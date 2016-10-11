Horizon Shipbuilding flips first of four McAllister tug hulls

Earlier this week, Horizon Shipbuilding Inc., Bayou La Batre, Ala., flipped the hull of the 100’x40′ tug Capt. Brian A. McAllister, the first of four 6,770-hp tugs for New York-based McAllister Towing. The tug is now set on the shipbuilding ways.

While the hull was upside down, a considerable amount of work was performed, including installation of all major pipe runs and manifolds, fabrication and installation of the cable trays and bulkhead penetrations, and fender installation. With the hull set, Horizon will be able to set the pre-fabricated and outfitted superstructure.

“We have built a lot of boat so far in a relatively short amount of time,” Horizon’s Jesse Dunn, project manager said in a prepared statement. “With the hull flipped a lot of work opens up. We have the superstructure and the stacks ready to go and look forward to setting them in the next couple of weeks.”

The new tugs will be powered by a pair of Caterpillar 3516E Tier 4 engines with Schottel SRP4000 FP azimuth thrusters. The package will produce a total of 6,770 hp and 80 metric tons of bollard pull. The tugs will be classified ABS Maltese Cross A-1 Towing, Escort Service, FiFi 1 and Maltese Cross AMS.

The hull design from Jensen Maritime is for enhanced shipdocking in addition to direct and indirect escorting. Towing machinery will include a Markey asymmetric render-recover winch on the bow and a Markey tow winch with a spool capacity of 2,500′ of 2¼” wire on the stern.

The shipyard is using its proprietary management software, Gordhead, which was developed by Horizon’s owner and president, Travis Short. With Gordhead, the entire boatbuilding team sees where resources need to be focused to stay on schedule. Vessel owner’s also see real-time delivery dates that change as progress is made on the different tasks.

“Gordhead allows everyone involved in the process, from the owner to the front line supervisor, a say in how problems are solved,” said Short. “At Horizon, we don’t say ‘two heads are better than one’; we say ‘All heads are better than one.’” The Capt. Brian A. McAllister is scheduled for a spring 2017 delivery.