Horizon delivers first Tier IV tug to McAllister Towing

Horizon Shipbuilding, Bayou La Batre, Ala.,has delivered the 100’x40′ Capt. Brian A. McAllister to McAllister Towing, the first in a series of newbuilds that will enhance shipdocking on the East Coast for years to come, the company said in a release.

The Capt. Brian A McAllister is the first EPA Tier IV tug on the U.S. East Coast and is powered by twin 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines with twin Schottel SRP4000FP units. Packed into the new tug’s hull is 6,770 hp and over 80 metric tons of bollard pull. Combining that power with a Markey class III escort winch on the bow and a Markey 2 1/4″ wire winch on the stern puts the Capt. Brian A McAllister in a class of its own, McAllister officials said.

State of the art remote controlled fire monitors and deluge systems (ABS FiFi certified) complete the package, making the tug a total Escort /Shipdocking/Rescue vessel unique to any East Coast port, let alone New York Harbor.

Capt. Jackie Benton, who delivered the tug from Horizon Shipbuilding in Bayou La Batre, Ala., said in a prepared statement that the new tug “is one of the best riding Z-boats I’ve ever handled. She runs smooth as silk and is a fantastic boat.”

Upon the tug’s arrival in New York, it was quickly put to work on the recent ultra large container vessels (ULCV) and super ultra large container vessels (SULCV) calling the port.

On one of the new tug’s first jobs mate Matt Jernegan was at the helm and said “Her rate of turn was amazing. The power this tug has and her capabilities, allows us to be more efficient and safely handle these monstrous container ships.”

The Capt. Brian A McAllister, the 31st and most powerful tractor tug in McAllister’s fleet, is named after the company’s chairman.