Gulf Island delivers first of 10 tugs to Bay Houston Towing

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. announced that its shipyard division, Gulf Island Shipyards, has delivered the 98’6″x42’8″x16’5″ Mark E. Kuebler, a Z-Tech 30-80 terminal/escort tug to Bay Houston Towing Co.

The tug was designed by Robert Allan Ltd., Vancouver, British Colombia, and built at Gulf Island’s Jennings, La., facilities. Main propulsion comes from two Caterpillar 3516E, C rating, Tier 4 diesel engines, each producing 3,386 hp at 1,800 rpm. The Cats are connected to Schottel SRP 510 FP Z-drives, giving the new tug a bollard pull of 80 tonnes.

The new tug is ABS classed Maltese Cross A1, AMS, Towing Vessel, Escort, FFV1. The vessel will be operated by G&H Towing. Gulf Island is currently building nine sister vessels that are at various stages of construction. No other information about the tug was released.