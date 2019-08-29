Conrad begins construction on second 6,000-hp inland towboat

Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., has started production on a second 6,000-hp inland towboat designed by MiNO Marine, New Orleans. The Subchapter M-compliant vessel measures 166’x49’x12′ and will be powered by Tier 4 engines. Conrad has orders from two customers for the vessels, but neither the shipyard nor the designer would release the company names.

Conrad worked closely with the designer, who developed the design based on regulatory requirements and current needs existing in the market. Conrad’s production line is geared for serial production for multiple customers, and component manufacturing coupled with a modular build strategy results in efficiencies in production, on-time delivery and lower costs to the customer, a statement from the shipyard said.

The new towboats will have an optimized hull form for improved performance, and the design is intended to be flexible to accommodate different propulsion drive-trains. The vessels currently under construction each utilize different engines; one vessel will be equipped with GE engines, and the other will have EMD engines.

“This horsepower range is right in our wheelhouse, and we will continue to expand our capabilities to be able to service our customers’ needs,” Johnny Conrad, chairman and CEO, said in the company’s statement. “We are delighted about the opportunity to provide our customers with a quality vessel constructed by our proven and experienced shipbuilding team.”