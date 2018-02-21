Conrad Orange delivers new ATB tug to Vane Brothers

Conrad Orange Shipyard, Orange, Texas, has delivered the first of three new 110’x38’x17′ ATB tugs to Vane Brothers Co., Baltimore. The first of three new ATB tugs is the Assateague, named for a barrier island located in Maryland and Virginia. The other two boats will be the Chincoteague, named for a barrier island on the coast of Virginia, and Wachapreague, named for a coastal town in Virginia.

Designed by Greg Castleman of Castleman Marine, Channelview, Texas, the tug is being mated to an 80,000-barrel 405’x74′ barge designed by Bristol, R.I.-based Bristol Harbor Group and being built by Conrad Industries, Amelia, La.

Each ATB unit utilizes a Beacon-Finland JAK 700 tug/barge coupling system. Crew access to the barge is facilitated by a Schoelhorn-Albrecht custom gangway. Coastal Marine Equipment, Gulfport, Miss., supplied deck capstans on the tugs.

Castleman Maritime’s president, Gregory E. Castleman, said that he is grateful for Vane’s confidence in his company’s design capabilities. “I had sent some designs to Jim Demske [Vane’s senior port captain], and he liked my style of design,” Castleman said in a WorkBoat interview prior to construction. “We met and talked. It’s been great. We’ve worked very closely together.”

The tug has accommodations for up to 10 crewmembers and has been developed using American Bureau of Shipping rules for a classed vessel, feature raised forecastles and admeasures under 500 gt.

The tug is powered by two Cummins QSK-60 diesels driving open 4-bladed, 102″, bronze propellers mounted on 9.5″ shafts through Reintjes WAF 873 marine gears with 7.087:1 reduction ratios.

Two 125-kW Cummins generators and one 60-kW Cummins emergency generator spark the tug’s electrical system.

Castleman said he’s also worked closely with designers at Bristol Harbor Group. “They’ve been great to work with,” he said. “The whole experience working with Vane and Bristol Harbor has been a really good one.”

Castleman said the new tug class reflects 40-plus years of work in the design of many types of service craft, including tugs, barges, crewboats, and offshore supply vessels. The Assateague was delivered in February.